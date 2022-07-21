TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt responded to a Twitter user Wednesday night after seeing she was looking to sell sneakers and a jersey to help cover expenses for her grandfather’s funeral.

Jennifer Simpson tweeted she was selling a pair of Watt’s women’s edition Reebok sneakers for $60. She also mentions she was selling a Watt Texans Jersey as well.

Simpson sent the tweet at 10:44 p.m. and less than a half hour later, Watt had responded.

“Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral,” Watt responded in a quote retweet. “I’m sorry for your loss.”

Watt’s tweet has over 184,000 likes.

“I freaking love you man. It’s been a hard year for me, and this last month has been hard since the death. I wish I could tell you my story,” Simpson replied to Watt’s tweet.

Simpson tweeted in response to the overwhelming support for her family by Watt and other Twitter users on Thursday.

“I posted last night trying to sell valuable items to raise money. I woke up overwhelmed by the love and support of people who don’t even know my grandpas story. My family is so grateful for you all!” she said.