Jets signing Breshad Perriman to 1-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets and wide receiver Breshad Perriman agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $8 million.
Agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the contract includes $6 million guaranteed.
The 26-year-old wide receiver had his best season in the NFL last year while setting career highs with 36 catches, 645 yards receiving and six touchdowns for Tampa Bay. The move was first reported by ESPN. It helped soften the blow for the Jets of losing wide receiver Robby Anderson.
A person familiar with the deal told the AP that Carolina agreed to terms with Anderson on a two-year contract worth $20 million.