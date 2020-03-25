Jets signing Breshad Perriman to 1-year deal

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) pulls in a 24-yard touchdown reception in front of Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (59) during the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. Perriman agreed to terms Tuesday with the New York Jets on a one-year deal worth up to $8 million and includes $6 million guaranteed, agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets and wide receiver Breshad Perriman agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $8 million.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the contract includes $6 million guaranteed.

The 26-year-old wide receiver had his best season in the NFL last year while setting career highs with 36 catches, 645 yards receiving and six touchdowns for Tampa Bay. The move was first reported by ESPN. It helped soften the blow for the Jets of losing wide receiver Robby Anderson.

A person familiar with the deal told the AP that Carolina agreed to terms with Anderson on a two-year contract worth $20 million.

