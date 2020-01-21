Derek Jeter, Larry Walker elected to baseball Hall of Fame

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2014, file photo, New York Yankees’ Derek Jeter jumps after hitting the game-winning single against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of a baseball game, in New York. Jeter is among 18 newcomers on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot. On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America will announce the results of its 2020 Hall of Fame balloting. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Derek Jeter and Larry Walker have been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jeter received the second-highest voting percentage in the history of Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting for the National Baseball Hall of Fame falling just one vote short of a unanimous ballot.

Jeter would have joined longtime Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera as the only unanimous selections for the Hall of Fame/

Walker made it by six votes in his 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot, up from 54.6% last year.

Both players will be honored as part of the Hall’s Induction Weekend July 24-27 in Cooperstown, N.Y., along with catcher Ted Simmons and the late Major League Players Association executive director Marvin Miller, who were elected in December by the Modern Baseball Era Committee.