Derek Jeter, Larry Walker elected to baseball Hall of Fame

TAMPA (WFLA) – Derek Jeter and Larry Walker have been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Jeter received the second-highest voting percentage in the history of Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting for the National Baseball Hall of Fame falling just one vote short of a unanimous ballot.
Jeter would have joined longtime Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera as the only unanimous selections for the Hall of Fame/
Walker made it by six votes in his 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot, up from 54.6% last year.
Both players will be honored as part of the Hall’s Induction Weekend July 24-27 in Cooperstown, N.Y., along with catcher Ted Simmons and the late Major League Players Association executive director Marvin Miller, who were elected in December by the Modern Baseball Era Committee.