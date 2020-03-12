Live Now
LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS: NBA, Trump, Tom Hanks

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus, NBA season suspended

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Eric Gordon Rudy Gobert

In this April 24, 2018, fphoto, Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) drives to the basket past Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Houston. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Houston Rockets and Gordon have agreed on a contract extension. It’s for at least three years, starting in 2020-21, with an option that a fourth season could be added. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder’s game against the Utah Jazz was postponed Wednesday night following the latest news that Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Following the announcement, the NBA has decided to suspend the season after Wednesday night’s games until further notice because of the coronavirus concerns.

The starting lineups were announced, and it appeared the game was ready to start. Then, after conversation among the officials, the teams went back to the locker rooms and the officials left the floor.

The Thunder mascot and their hype crew, the Storm Chasers, tried to keep a full house of fans entertained during the delay. The halftime entertainment was moved up. Finally, the announcement that the game was called off came about 35 minutes after the scheduled start time.

