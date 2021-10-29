Jake Paul to fight Tommy Fury at Amalie Arena on Dec. 18

Jake Paul from Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley match (CBS Sports, Showtime PPV, ClixTV interviews) (Photo: ClixTV)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Social media star turned boxer Jake Paul will take on fellow undefeated boxer Tommy Fury on Dec. 18 in Tampa.

Paul, the YouTube-star-turned-prizefighter officially announced the fight on his Twitter page.

Fury is the half-brother of lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and is 7-0 in his boxing career.

This will be Paul’s third fight this year. He is coming off a split decision win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and has a knock-out victory over Ben Askren.

Tickets for the fight will go on sale on Nov. 10. You can sign up for a ticket presale on Amalie Arena’s website.

