Jaguars announce plans for 25% capacity, masks in 2020

The exterior of TIAA bank field, the stadium home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, is seen after an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to play home games in front of a significantly reduced capacity this fall.

Fans in attendance will be required to wear face coverings.

The team released details in an email to season-ticket holders Friday. Jacksonville expects about 25% capacity at TIAA Bank Field in 2020 “in compliance with state and local authorities and following CDC social distancing guidelines.” The stadium’s capacity is listed at over 67,000.

Baltimore was the first team to announced plans for reduced capacity.

The Ravens plan to allow fewer than 14,000 fans at home game at M&T Bank Stadium in 2020.

A Buccaneers spokesperson tells News Channel 8 that the team is still working through the process. and expect to have some direction in the near future.

