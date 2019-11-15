Live Now
‘It’s on’: OJ Simpson reacts to Myles Garrett brawl with Steelers QB

Sports

by: FOX8WEBCENTRAL

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — OJ Simpson is weighing in on Thursday night’s onfield brawl during the Browns vs. Steelers game.

The brawl escalated when DE Myles Garrett ripped off Steelers QB Mason Rudolph’s helmet, and used it like a weapon and hit him in the head. It happened in the final eight seconds of the game.

https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1195201548764229632&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wfla.com%2Fsports%2Fbrowns-star-garrett-facing-nfl-discipline-after-outburst%2F

Garrett pulled Rudolph down with both players grabbing at each other’s heads.

When they got to their feet, Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and used it like a club.

Garrett was thrown to the ground by Steelers guard David DeCastro and center Maurkice Pouncey threw punches and kicked Garrett in the head as players from both sidelines poured onto the field

“It is embarrassing. What I did was foolish,” Garrett said in the locker room after the game.

He said he would address the team Friday about what happened.

Simpson posted his reaction on Twitter early Friday morning.

He said:

“Look, All I know is this, the minute Mason went after the man’s helmet with his foot and his groin, it’s on. I’m hearing all these announcers saying Garret should be suspended. Maybe he should, but when a guy’s trying to get your helmet off your head, and that’s where it started, with his foot in your groin. It’s on. I’m just saying. Take care.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

