‘It is really about fundamentals more than it is scheme’: USF football starts fall camp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first day of fall football camp has arrived at the University of South Florida.

The Bulls, 117 of them, participated in a walk through on Wednesday morning. Although we could not watch that practice, the Bulls head coach, Jeff Scott, shared what he will be focusing on at the beginning of this camp.

“We have a very defined acclimation plan as far as two days in helmets and so many days in shoulder pads before you can get into full pads,” he said, “but, really, those first few days, it is really about fundamentals more than it is scheme.”

Scott, who is starting his second season as the head football coach at USF, is excited to return to the field with his players.

“The last time that our coaches were on the field with the guys, with a ball, and doing fundamental drills was back in April,” said Scott. “So we have been out there with them a little bit while they have been doing conditioning drills. They ran their own practices and all of that this summer and they did a great job from everything that I heard. The coaches were not allowed to be out there but, still, getting back, it starts with your stance and that first step and where your eyes are and how you are using your hands so that is really the focus of the first couple practices, just getting everybody back into the fundamentals and, then, we will start picking up with the scheme and installing our offense, defense, and special teams.”

We will be able to watch the first portion of the second day of fall camp on Thursday. You can count on us to bring you all of those updates.