‘It is pretty amazing that we did it twice’: Blake Coleman on winning two Stanley Cups with Lightning

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Blake Coleman, who joined the Tampa Bay Lightning in February of 2020 after he was traded by the New Jersey Devils, helped his new team win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.

WFLA News Channel 8’s sports anchor, Dan Lucas, asked him if he could have predicted this amount of success.

“No, it is impossible to imagine going back to back,” he said, “and we had a heck of a team both years and, obviously, it is pretty amazing that we did it twice.”

Coleman also shared his feelings on his second boat parade moments before the rain canceled the celebration at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.

“We love Tampa, man. Look at this city! Look at the turnout we had,” said Coleman. “It is unreal.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss