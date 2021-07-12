‘It is pretty amazing that we did it twice’: Blake Coleman on winning two Stanley Cups with Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Blake Coleman, who joined the Tampa Bay Lightning in February of 2020 after he was traded by the New Jersey Devils, helped his new team win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.

WFLA News Channel 8’s sports anchor, Dan Lucas, asked him if he could have predicted this amount of success.

“No, it is impossible to imagine going back to back,” he said, “and we had a heck of a team both years and, obviously, it is pretty amazing that we did it twice.”

Coleman also shared his feelings on his second boat parade moments before the rain canceled the celebration at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.

“We love Tampa, man. Look at this city! Look at the turnout we had,” said Coleman. “It is unreal.”