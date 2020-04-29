‘It is much more than softball’: Seminole senior reflects on high school softball career

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – “The highlight is the Warhawks softball program as a whole and all that it has given me because it is much more than softball here,” said Annie Potter, a senior softball player at Seminole High School.

“It is a family, honestly, and the way the coaches have run the program throughout the four years I have been here and the past 25 years definitely have impacted so many girls and they will take it on into their work life and their careers.”

Potter reflected on her high school softball career on Tuesday after having time to digest the cancellation of her senior season. She only played five games before the coronavirus pandemic cut it short.

“I saw it on the school board’s website and I was very sad, unfortunately, but it did not really hit me until later through the drive-by,” she said referencing her surprise senior night. “So I was like a little indifferent about it. It did not really hit me until later.”

Potter, a shortstop, will continue her softball career in college.

“I will be attending Mercer University in Macon, Georgia,” she said.

Her future coaches have already sent her a workout schedule. She said she has weights in her backyard.

“Not the most fun thing to do during quarantine but something to do,” she admitted. “Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays are weight lifting and strength, and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays are sprints and running, and Sundays are an off-day so I love Sundays!”

Potter also loved Tuesday of last week when her high school team brought “Senior Night” to her.

“I was sitting in my room,” recalled Potter. “I was eating a popsicle so I came outside and I saw all of the cars with signs and my family did decorate the front of the house a little bit so it was a little exciting and I was just trying to keep it together. I was like, ‘Act cool, you are a big senior,’ and it was just so exciting. I had a great four years here and I would not want to change it for the world.”

Potter still plans to move into her dorm room at Mercer University in August.

