INDYCAR following NASCAR’s lead with iRacing events

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA) – The NTT INDYCAR Series is making the most of their racing hiatus by putting-on a 6-race INDYCAR iRacing Challenge.

25 drivers will compete at various virtual tracks, just as NASCAR did the previous weekend. The series will run through May 2, around when they’re hoping to be back to real racing.

Saturday marks the first INDYCAR virtual race, which they’ll run at the virtual Watkins Glen. They had a fan vote for where this first race would happen, and WGI was the winner.

“It’s really exciting,” said INDYCAR driver Oliver Askew. “We have a lot of fun doing that. It’s actually a lot more realistic than people think. I was very surprised. There’s been some iRacing updates in the past couple of weeks with pit stops and actually having people come out and change tires. It’s very, very realistic in the way the car drives as well. Obviously you don’t have the g-forces. It’s impossible to simulate that but the way the car handles is very similar to real-life and hopefully, we’re going to put on some good racing for the fans.”

And that’s what this break has been about for all the sports leagues– having their players, drivers, teams stay engaged with their fan base while keeping themselves active. Having live virtual races that the professional drivers are running is one way to help carry fans through this sports void, as well as occupy all of this free time for the drivers too.

“The off-season is long as it is,” Askew said. “And when you add these extra couple of months in, I think it’s hard for the series and the drivers to find things to do and find things to promote so I’m really happy INDYCAR has caught-on to the sim-racing and e-racing world, which I think has been growing not just in INDYCAR but other video games as well. It’s gotten pretty massive over the past couple of years. It’s very exciting and I’m sure fans are going to catch on to it as well.”

They are going to broadcast the race live on indycar.com, the INDYCAR Facebook page and also on their YouTube channel at 4:00 p.m., complete with the NBC team of broadcasters calling the race.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

pregnant women coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "pregnant women coronavirus concerns"

Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota"

a church donated a large amount of food to two organizations that help the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "a church donated a large amount of food to two organizations that help the community"

Hills. Co. order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hills. Co. order"

Metro Ministries could run out of food as need to feed triples in Tampa Bay amid coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metro Ministries could run out of food as need to feed triples in Tampa Bay amid coronavirus crisis"

Sarasota County firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County firefighter tests positive for COVID-19"

'Every mask makes a difference' Lutz woman makes face mask for medical professionals

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Every mask makes a difference' Lutz woman makes face mask for medical professionals"

WFLA welcomes Brooklyn Hart Benson to family

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA welcomes Brooklyn Hart Benson to family"

Rays match donations given to Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rays match donations given to Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss