IndyCar drivers share words of encouragement for ‘brother’ Ryan Newman after terrifying Daytona crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The racing community has joined together in support of Ryan Newman.

Newman, who was hurt in a horrific crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday night, is currently in the hospital. According to Roush Fenway Racing, Newman is “awake and speaking with family and doctors.”

8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley spoke to a handful of IndyCar drivers about the crash. They only had words of encouragement for Newman and his family.

“Thoughts and prayers to Ryan and his family,” said Oliver Askew, a rookie driver from Jupiter, “and the whole racing community is very worried.”

“We are praying for Ryan Newman. It was nice to see that the doctors said his injuries were not life-threatening,” said Ryan Hunter-Reay, another IndyCar driver. “You know the motorsports community is extremely tight-knit and it feels like a brother there that is hurt so there is nothing we can do right now other than hope for the best and pray for the best.”

“Every single weekend we fight to win races but in the end, we are here together,” Askew said. “We are here as a family. We all love the same thing and I think coming together in times like this shows how tight the community is.”

