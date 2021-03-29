IndyCar driver Sébastien Bourdais of St. Pete watches city turn into track

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Sébastien Bourdais is an accomplished IndyCar driver. He currently ranks sixth on the IndyCar career victory list with 37 wins, and he has recorded two of those wins at his home track, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He finished in fourth place last year.

Unfortunately, if he has any success in his home city this year, his extended family will likely miss it.

Bourdais tells WFLA News Channel 8 he will probably only be able to have his immediate family in the stands.

“The rest of the family, I do not think they will be able to make it over cause right now they cannot even get out of France even if I found a way to get them here,” said Bourdais, “so it is really complex.”

He commented on the construction of the track, which is also rather complex.

“You can feel the vibe of the city all coming together and brewing,” said Bourdais, “and it is always fun. There is a bit of anticipation but you kind of really get into it the week of for me. It is great to see the ads running and people getting to talk about the event and I cannot wait.”

This race is scheduled for April 25 and, unlike the previous years, it is not the first race of the season.

The Firestone Grand Prix will occur one week after the opening race, the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.