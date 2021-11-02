Indians Script sign at Cleveland ballpark coming down

Sports

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Indians Script sign is coming down.

The Brilliant Electric Sign Company will begin the sign removal Tuesday morning.

The process will take several days.

The Cleveland baseball team formally announced it would change its name to the Cleveland Guardians on July 23.

The City Planning Commission began reviewing the new Guardians Script sign in October.

Courtesy: Brilliant Electric Sign Co. via Downtown Flats Design Review Committee agenda

It is similarly scaled to the existing sign. There is no word on when the installation of the new sign will begin.

