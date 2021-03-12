Independent promotions, conventions holding events during WWE WrestleMania weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Things are going to look much different this year, but WrestleMania weekend is going ahead in the Tampa Bay area after being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Some independent wrestling promotions and conventions are still choosing to hold events throughout Tampa during WrestleMania weekend, in addition to WWE’s events at Raymond James Stadium on April 10 and 11.

A Reddit user has compiled a list of independent events happening during the weekend, and here are some of the highlights.

Wrestlecon – April 9-10 – Westin Tampa Waterside

Tickets are now on sale for the convention, which mentions on its own website that things will look different due to COVID-19 modifications. Featured guests at the convention include Brutus “The Barber” Beefccake, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, CazXL and NZO Real1 (formerly WWE’s Big Cass and Enzo Amore), Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Brooke Hogan, Jerry Lawler, Ted Dibiase and more.

WrestleStock – April 9-10 – 32040 W Cypress Street, Tampa

Another pro-wrestling convention will be held at the American Legion Post 248 WrestleMania weekend. Featured guests at this convention include Sgt. Slaughter, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Virgil, Repo Man and more. Proceeds from food and beverage sales at the event will go to the American Legion Auxiliary’s Veteran Pantry.

GCW presents The Collective Remix – April 8-10 – The Cuban Club

Though the card for the event has not been made available, as of the EventBrite link or Reddit, a three-day event presented by Game Changer Wrestling will be held at The Cuban Club in the days ahead of WrestleMania, as well as night one of the WWE event.

ICW No Holds Barred Showcase – April 8-10 – 81Bay Brewing

“The Showcase of the Independents” will take place at Tampa brewery 81Bay the same weekend as The Collective Remix takes Ybor City. The third night of the event, on April 10, will take place at the “Pawn Shop” in New Port Richey.

If you have an event happening over WrestleMania weekend that should be added to the list, send 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth an email to druth@wfla.com.