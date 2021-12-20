Inclement weather cancels Gasparilla Bowl Beach Invasion

TAMPA (WFLA) – Due to inclement weather, the Gasparilla Beach Bowl has canceled the Beach Invasion scheduled for Tuesday.

The game will feature the University of Florida and the University of Central Florida at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 23.

In a tweet, the Gasparilla Bowl said “The safety of our fans + Krewe is always our first priority. Never fear landlubbers! It’s looking like blue skies ahead for Game Day.”

UCF have lost both previous games with Florida, the last a 42-0 Gators victory in 2006.

These Gators, though, come in losing five of their final eight games.