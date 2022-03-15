‘I love him so much’: Hulk Hogan mourns death of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, nWo stablemate

FILE – Wrestler Scott Hall from “The Resurrection of Jake The Snake Roberts” poses for a portrait at the Village at the Lift Presented by McDonald’s McCafe during the 2015 Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2015 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WWE Hall of Famer and Clearwater resident Hulk Hogan commented Monday night on the passing of his former “New World Order” stablemate Scott Hall.

Hall rose to popularity in the 90s as character “Razor Ramon.” He was put on life support after suffering multiple heart attacks after hip replacement surgery on Sunday. Hall passed Monday evening.

In a video posted to his official Instagram page, Hogan made an appearance at what appears to be his “Hogan’s Hangout” bar and restaurant in Clearwater Beach, dressed in a nWo t-shirt. After greeting fans to chants of “Hogan” during WWE’s Monday Night Raw program, Hulk Hogan greeted the crowd with Hall’s signature, “hey, yo!”

He thanked the crowd for being at the bar before addressing Hall’s passing.

“In Jesus’ name I pray, thank you God for taking care of my brother,” Hogan said. “He took care of me while I was down and out and everybody thought Hulkamania was dead. Scott Hall resurrected me. He put me back on the map. I love him so much, I can’t even explain it to ya. He had a bunch of faults, but he was a good guy.”

“I had a real hard time getting my act together and getting over here, but bad times don’t last, but bad guys do,” Hogan continued. “If Scott Hall was here, he would party with us. Believe me, he would party all night long, brothers, believe me.”

Hall was a two-time inductee to WWE’s Hall of Fame for his work as “The Bad Guy” Razor Ramon and as a member of the nWo faction that included Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Kevin Nash and Hogan. Over his 20-year career, Hall is likely best known for his time with the nWo. The group, along with WWE’s “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, helped propel professional wrestling to television rating heights that likely won’t be seen again. Additionally, Hall helped change the way wrestlers were paid by making guaranteed money for performers a normal business practice.

Hall’s wrestling career started in the mid-1980s. In the early 90s, he assumed the Razor Ramon character in WWE and won multiple championships. His ladder match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania X at Madison Square Garden is highly regarded as a trendsetting match and one of the best in WrestleMania history.

In the later part of his career, Hall began to struggle with addiction and alcoholism. In numerous interviews, Hall was quoted as saying he had been to rehab 12 times. In 2013, fellow wrestlers Diamond Dallas Page and Jake “The Snake” Roberts called Hall and encouraged him to move in with them at Page’s home in Georgia and get sober. Though Hall would continue to struggle with sobriety, he largely turned his life around which led to his first induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

During a tearful speech, Hall thanked fellow wrestlers and fans for sticking with him through the good and the tough times.

“Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do,” Hall said.

After multiple runs with many professional wrestling companies across the globe, Hall was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. He was once again inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020 as a member of the “New World Order” stable.