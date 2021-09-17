‘I ate a lot of Subway in college’: Tom Brady on why he partnered with Subway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you have seen the commercial, you have most likely asked yourself this exact question.

“How do you get to endorse a product that most people don’t think you would use?”

That product is a Subway sandwich and the man endorsing it is, hold onto your hats, Tom Brady.

“I mean, it is a sandwich,” said Brady in response to that question on Thursday afternoon, “So I have always felt that way. I ate a lot of Subway in college. I kind of lived on Subway sandwiches in college. We used to have these little cards. The coach would give them to us. It was good when my buddies worked there because we got a little extra meat on there and it was pretty cool. Part of my past and part of my future. Hopefully, people like the advertisements.”

The next question hinted at his habit of avoiding bread entirely because it contains gluten.

“Gluten OK?”

“I try to do as little as possible but we got something coming for you,” said Brady with smile.

He is full of surprises and, apparently, Subway is following in his footsteps.

