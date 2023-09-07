TAMPA (WFLA) – The Thursday night NFL games and Saturday NBC college football will be exclusively broadcast on WFLA, but since WFLA was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore WFLA to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the games:

• DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WFLA has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

• WFLA is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu, FUBU & Peacock’s paid tier.

• As a broadcast station, WFLA broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at a variety of electronics or home-improvement stores.

• Many local restaurants and sports bars should also be carrying the game.

WFLA’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. More information can be found on WFLA.COM including a list of alternative providers.

