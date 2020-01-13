Houston Astros manager, GM suspended for 2020 season following sign-stealing scandal

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, the Houston Astros celebrate after Game 7 of baseball’s World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. The Astros winning their first World Series was one of the biggest sports stories in 2017 for the AP. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

HOUSTON (WFLA) – Houston Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have been suspended for one year following an MLB investigation that found the team stole signs during home games in 2017 by using a camera positioned in center field.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, MLB will also fine the Astros $5 million and take away their first- and second-round draft picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts.

No players were disciplined by MLB in the Astros’ investigation.

