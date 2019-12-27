Lakeland’s professional soccer team ‘Florida Tropics’ on fire with undefeated season

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Tropics are taking the Major Arena Soccer League by storm.

The indoor soccer league has 17 teams, with 15 in the U.S. and two in Mexico.

The Florida Tropics, based in Lakeland, are holding their own in the league, leading the season undefeated.

On Saturday, Dec. 28, the Florida Tropics will take on the defending champion the Milwaukee Wave.

The Tropics are riding a team-best five-game win streak to open the 2019-20 season, with the signature triumph coming Dec. 7 in Milwaukee.

It was the Wave’s home opener, but Florida spoiled the party with a 5-4 overtime win.

You can catch the Florida Tropics tomorrow at 5 p.m. on News Channel 8’s sister station WTTA Great 38.

If you want to see the action in person, tickets to the game at the R.P. Funding Center in Lakeland start at $7.

