Local student athletes return to workouts under new COVID-19 rules

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Starting today, several Tampa Bay school districts will allow student athletes to return to campus for summer workouts under new guidelines due to COVID-19.

Pinellas County is just one of six school districts in the area welcoming athletes back, after closing down in mid-March because of the coronavirus.

Today is the start of Phase I of Return to Play for Pinellas County student-athletes. Phase I will be conditioning workouts only, with no use of balls or sport-specific equipment. All workouts for Phase I will be outdoor workouts. Indoor facilities like gyms, locker rooms, and weight rooms will remain closed at this time. No more than 30 participants at the facility at once, with a maximum of ten in each group.

The Pinellas County School District tells 8 On Your Side all staff and athletes will be screened before being allowed to practice for the day. They will answer a questionnaire which will be logged every single day. Students also must have a signed COVID-19 release form to participate.

For more details about Pinellas County Schools Return to Play Guidelines, click here.

8 On Your Side checked with other school districts in the area and Hillsborough, Hernando, Polk, Manatee, and Sarasota counties will also start allowing student-athletes to return to workouts starting Monday, June 15.

