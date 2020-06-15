Local student athletes return to workouts under new COVID-19 rules

High School Sport

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Starting today, several Tampa Bay school districts will allow student athletes to return to campus for summer workouts under new guidelines due to COVID-19.

Pinellas County is just one of six school districts in the area welcoming athletes back, after closing down in mid-March because of the coronavirus.

Today is the start of Phase I of Return to Play for Pinellas County student-athletes. Phase I will be conditioning workouts only, with no use of balls or sport-specific equipment. All workouts for Phase I will be outdoor workouts. Indoor facilities like gyms, locker rooms, and weight rooms will remain closed at this time. No more than 30 participants at the facility at once, with a maximum of ten in each group.

The Pinellas County School District tells 8 On Your Side all staff and athletes will be screened before being allowed to practice for the day. They will answer a questionnaire which will be logged every single day. Students also must have a signed COVID-19 release form to participate.

For more details about Pinellas County Schools Return to Play Guidelines, click here.

8 On Your Side checked with other school districts in the area and Hillsborough, Hernando, Polk, Manatee, and Sarasota counties will also start allowing student-athletes to return to workouts starting Monday, June 15.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss