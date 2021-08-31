Help stuff holiday care packages for US military at NFL Kickoff Experience

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The United Service Organizations and the NFL are teaming up to prepare 10,000 care packages for service members during the 2021 NFL Kickoff Experience.

The event will take place at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa on Sept. 9 from noon until 11 p.m. Tickets are free, but NFL One Pass is required to reserve a ticket.

Those attending the NFL Kickoff Experience can visit the USO booth and help assemble care packages and learn more about USO’s mission to give back to the military community through football.

Those volunteering will help prepare snack packs, including popular food and drinks to bring a taste of home to our troops.

The USO will include the snack packs in large holiday care packages, which are delivered as festive bags of holiday goodies to service members around the world.

“These care packages help express America’s gratitude to our Armed Forces while strengthening their connections to family, home and country during the upcoming holiday season,” the press release said.

“The holidays are an especially challenging time for service members who are separated from their families and friends,” USO CEO and President J.D. Crouch II said. ”Delivering care packages, like those assembled during the 2021 Kickoff Experience by the NFL, supporters and fans, is just one way we are giving more than thanks to service members.”

The NFL has partnered with United Service Organizations for more than half a century to support the nation’s military.