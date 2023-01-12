TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For the first time this season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are “healthy,” but will it be enough to get around the Cowboys’ defense?

The start of the 2022 season for the two teams began on primetime television and on Monday Night Football, the two will be pitted against each other once again.

For the first time in 40 years, the Buccaneers and Cowboys will meet in the postseason as they wrap up the “Super Wild Card Weekend” with a primetime game at Raymond James Stadium.

When the two last met, Tampa Bay defeated Dallas 19-3, but a lot has changed since Week 1.

Dallas (12-5) closed out their regular season third in scoring and sixth in scoring defense. The Cowboys’ defense, led by star Micah Parsons also produced the second-best sacks-per-pass-play rate.

“They have a swarming defense, we know that. They have ballhawks in the secondary, they can get to the passer as well; Micah is not the only one. Offensively, they’re healthier on the offensive line. They can run the ball very well. Obviously, they’ve got talent on the outside and in the backfield and they have a great quarterback. Everything concerns you when you play the Cowboys. You’ve got to play a complete game,” Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said.

Despite the Bucs (8-9) finishing out the regular season below .500, they’ll enter the Wild-Card game as back-to-back division champs and after winning the Super Bowl on their home turf, the Bucs will bring the same fire back to Raymond James on Monday.

With the G.O.A.T quarterback Tom Brady at the helm of the ship, anything is possible for the Tampa Bay team, especially on Monday Night Football as Tom Brady is tied for the most wins on MNF.

On Brady’s Let’s Go podcast, he said he feels good heading into Monday Night’s showdown.

“We have seven days to prepare, we’ve got kind of the whole week,” Brady told podcast co-hosts Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald. “I’m sure everyone’s a little bit day-to-day right now. I’m hoping we’re pretty healthy. I believe we’re going to be as healthy as we’ve been all year, which is kind of exciting to get some guys back that haven’t been in there and then see if we can go play our best football.”