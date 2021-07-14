‘He is about leadership’: Monte Kiffin on Tom Brady leading Buccaneers to Super Bowl victory

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Monte Kiffin, who spent 13 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their defensive coordinator, helped them win their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2003.

Did he have any interest in the most recent Super Bowl between the Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs? You know it.

“Oh my gosh. I saw the whole game. Oh my gosh. How can you not?” he said.

He admitted a winning team is a complete team but he did not overlook the impact Tom Brady had on that team.

“It is about the whole team,” said Kiffin. “Then, I think what Brady brought to them here, he was a great great pickup because, boy, he can throw a spiral like nobody can and he can read things and stuff but he brought the team together too. It does help that the quarterback is Tom Brady because he is a great leader, not just the way he throws a spiral but he is about leadership.”