Hall of Fame WR Cris Carter talks Super Bowl LV at MacDill Air Force Base

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The service members at MacDill Air Force Base spent a portion of their Thursday with a Hall of Fame wide receiver, Cris Carter.

Carter, who spent the majority of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, visited the base to thank the service members for everything they do for this country.

“Most soldiers come from ordinary places,” said Carter, “and, if you look around the National Football League, most of us come from ordinary places so we have that in common, trying to do extraordinary things. I think, sometimes as citizens, we take for granted all of the luxuries that we have because of the military that we have so I think, as an athlete, we always try to reach back and let them understand that we understand. Even though people say we are heroes, there is a difference. These are real heroes. We are just role models.”

Carter also spoke about the upcoming big game. He will be there.

“What is a better way to end a very, very tough year than with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes?” asked Carter. “Tom Brady is an icon that has dominated pro football and Patrick Mahomes has done it the last three years and shown that he is a special, special player and this will be a special game. I am excited for the people in Tampa. I have played a lot of games here in Tampa. I used to be in the same division as Tampa so it is a great place to play. It is a great sports town. It should be an exciting Sunday.”