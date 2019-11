TAMPA (WFLA) – The USF Bulls took on the Memphis Tigers but a different kind of cat took to the field this afternoon.

During the game, a grey cat ran onto the field. This coming just weeks after a similar event as the New York Giants took on the Dallas Cowboys!

WE'VE GOT A CAT ON THE FIELD PEOPLE! 😹 pic.twitter.com/RhcIWxr3K9 — ESPN (@espn) November 23, 2019

USF fell to the Tigers 49-10.