Gov. DeSantis pushes for full-stadium Super Bowl in Tampa, wants fans at Bucs games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Gov. DeSantis voiced his continued support for having fans at NFL games this season in Florida.

The governor made the comment at his press conference announcing Phase 3 will take effect immediately in the state.

Currently, the Buccaneers are the only NFL team in Florida going fanless to start the season and will move to 20 percent capacity in October. While the Jaguars and Dolphins are sitting at 25% capacity and 20% capacity respectively.

DeSantis voiced his disappointment that fans could not enjoy seeing players such as Tom Brady in person to start the season.

“Tom’s the quarterback. Everyone wants to watch Tom Brady and Gronk and all these great players. I don’t know how much football I’m going to watch this year but I definitely watched on Sunday and I’m going to keep watching them,” he said. “I think people wanted to be there.”

DeSantis however did reiterate that he wants as many fans as possible at this year’s Super Bowl which is scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium on Feb 7.

“We’re going to be able to host the Super Bowl in February. We expect to do a full Super Bowl. We’re going to show that we’re going to be able to do that,” DeSantis adamantly said.

