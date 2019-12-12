Goodell: NFL has “moved on” from Kaepernick

(WFLA) – It looks like former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has nowhere to go after the league commissioner revealed the NFL has “moved on” from him.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell publicly addressed Colin Kaepernick’s controversial workout last month for the first time on Thursday.

The 32-year-old was supposed to practice in front of nearly two dozen NFL teams. But 30 minutes before he was set to take the field, Kaepernick changed the venue from the Atlanta Falcons practice facility to a high school football stadium.

Representatives for Kaepernick say the location was switched so media could be present and so the process could be more transparent.

He was also upset with the liability waiver the NFL wanted him to sign.

Only six teams showed up at the new venue.

“It was a unique opportunity — an incredible opportunity, and he chose not to take it. I understand that. And we’ve moved on here,” Goodell said.

Kaepernick hasn’t played football in the NFL in three years.

In 2016 Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest social and racial injustice.