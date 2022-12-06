TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In this week’s episode of Run For Fun with Leigh Spann, we explain the benefits of running at a slower pace.

Most runners run at one pace each time they go out, but there are benefits to changing up the speed. By slowing down some of the runs, it allows your muscles to recover more, so they are ready for faster runs.

More importantly, by keeping more of your runs at a slower pace, you’ll have fewer injuries. These slower runs let you focus on running form, and you’ll even enjoy the run more. The more you enjoy it and stay injury-free, the more likely you are to make running part of your life for years to come.

Tampa running coach Maria Williams explains the tools you can use to make sure your slow runs are slow enough to get the most benefits. She will also tackle some concerns you might have about going slower.