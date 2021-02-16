Girl injured in crash involving ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid awake from coma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — After over a week in a coma, family says Ariel, the 5-year-old girl critically injured in a wreck involving Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid, is now awake.

Tiffany Verhulst, who has been posting updates for Ariel’s family, shared the news Monday on the little girl’s GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $480,000.

Ariel was with her mother, who was helping a relative who had run out of gas when the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Feb. 4 on the ramp to enter southbound Interstate 435 from Stadium Drive. Ariel’s 4-year-old cousin was also with them; she had non-life threatening injuries.

Britt Reid is under investigation for driving impaired. No formal charges have been filed.

While there are no names in a crash report, FOX4 obtained court documents last week that match the details of the crash say that say Britt Reid told officers he was driving the pickup truck involved in the incident, one noting that his eyes were bloodshot, and he had a moderate odor of alcohol. Britt Reid told the officer he had between two and three drinks and was on a prescription for Adderall.

The officer conducted an initial and full sobriety test and saw four clues of impairment. Officers requested and received a search warrant to draw Britt Reid’s blood.

The Chiefs confirmed to FOX4 last week that Britt Reid is no longer employed by the club.

He had been placed on administrative leave through the duration of his contract as his role in the crash is under investigation, but that contract has expired.

Kansas City police say this investigation will take at least a month to finish. As part of that, blood test results to determine if Britt Reid was driving impaired will take four to six weeks or more.

Then prosecutors will review it, potentially for several more weeks, before any criminal charges are filed.