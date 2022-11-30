GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A University of Florida Gators quarterback was accused of sharing child pornography online.

According to a release from the Gainesville Police Department, Jalen Kitna, 19, was arrested after the agency received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip was regarding a Discord user sharing child sexual abuse material through the platform.

Police said they identified Kitna as the account owner and the images were shared from his apartment in Gainesville. The quarterback reportedly told police he remembered sharing the images, but believed they were “legal” because he found them online.

Kitna’s Discord account was deactivated for violating the platform’s terms of service. He reportedly told police that he realized he should not have shared the images based on another user’s negative reaction.

Gainesville police executed a search warrant at Kitna’s home and took his electronic devices, which they said had three additional child pornography photos on them. The quarterback was arrested and charged with two counts of distribution and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Kitna has been with the Gators for two seasons and is currently the backup for star QB Anthony Richardson. As a result of his arrest, University Athletic Association announced Kitna is suspended from the university’s football program indefinitely.