Gators head football coach Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19

Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux,Pool)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of Florida’s head football coach, Dan Mullen, announced Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Mullen said, “I’m continuing to self-isolate from my family, who all remain healthy, and am following all the guidelines set forth by UF Health, the CDC and our public health officials.”

Mullen was highly criticized earlier in the week after making comments about wanting to pack 90,000 fans inside Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium following the Gators’ loss against the Aggies.

“I know our governor passed that rule so certainly, hopefully, the UF administration decides to let us pack the Swamp against LSU — 100% — because that crowd was certainly a factor in the game.”

The Florida Gators were supposed to play the LSU Tigers Saturday, however, on Wednesday, the SEC postponed the game after UF’s Athletic Director Scott Stricklin announced the Gators had 19 players test positive for coronavirus.

The UF vs LSU game is now slated to happened on Halloween.

Our game vs. Missouri has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 31st.https://t.co/lUsdMkRFgP — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 16, 2020

