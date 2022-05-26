TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl will be played Dec. 23 at Raymond James Stadium, it was announced Thursday.

The game will take place that Friday, but a kickoff time has not yet been announced. The game will air on ESPN.

“We’re still feeling the excitement from this past season’s sold-out crowd at Raymond James Stadium and are looking forward to making this 2022 edition of the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl even more memorable,” said executive director Scott Glaser. “Our staff and committee members are building a bowl experience that not only showcases a tremendous game-day experience but also highlights each of Tampa Bay’s unique offerings for fans and student-athletes alike.”

Last year’s game pitting the University of Central Florida against the University of Florida was played in front of a record-breaking crowd of 63,669 fans. The previous record for games played at Raymond James Stadium was 28,987 for the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl.

Ticket information will be announced later this fall. More information is available online.