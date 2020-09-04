FSU will not allow tailgating for season opener

Florida State players dismount the wall after celebrating with their fans after defeating against Alabama State 49-12 in an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida State University officials announced Friday that tailgating would not be allowed for FSU’s football home opener against Georgia Tech on Sept. 12.

“Given what is going on throughout the country and the number of COVID cases in Leon County, we have determined that for the safety of all involved we will not allow tailgating for the Georgia Tech game,” said FSU Director of Athletics David Coburn. “We will continue to monitor the situation, and if changes are warranted, we will adjust the policy accordingly.”

Fans cannot raise tents, put up tables or use outdoor grills and cooktops in the parking lots for the Georgia Tech game and are asked to proceed to the stadium gates, which open two hours prior to kickoff, once they exit their vehicle.

The news comes following a similar mandate put in place by the University of Florida which put a maximum capacity at 17,000 fans this upcoming football season as well as banning tailgating on campus.