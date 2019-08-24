Breaking News
Michael Drejka found guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of Markeis McGlockton
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Friday Night Blitz: St. Pete Catholic Barons vs. Carrollwood Day Patriots

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Catholic Barons hosted the Carrollwood Day Patriots in the first Friday Night Blitz of the high school football season.

St. Petersburg Catholic won the game 35 to 14 at home on St. Petersburg Catholic Football Field.

Kickoff was at 7:30 p.m. The Patriots opened scoring first with a touchdown and extra point, holding the Barons scoreless in the first quarter. But the Barons bounced back in the second with a touchdown and extra point of their own to tie the game.

Moving on to the third, the Patriots again scored a touchdown and extra point, but the Barons scored 20 to pull ahead. The Barons finished it off in the fourth scoring an unanswered eight points.

Final score: St. Petersburg Catholic Barons win 35-14 against the Carrollwood Day Patriots.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss