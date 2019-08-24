Friday Night Blitz: St. Pete Catholic Barons vs. Carrollwood Day Patriots

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Catholic Barons hosted the Carrollwood Day Patriots in the first Friday Night Blitz of the high school football season.

St. Petersburg Catholic won the game 35 to 14 at home on St. Petersburg Catholic Football Field.

Kickoff was at 7:30 p.m. The Patriots opened scoring first with a touchdown and extra point, holding the Barons scoreless in the first quarter. But the Barons bounced back in the second with a touchdown and extra point of their own to tie the game.

Moving on to the third, the Patriots again scored a touchdown and extra point, but the Barons scored 20 to pull ahead. The Barons finished it off in the fourth scoring an unanswered eight points.

Final score: St. Petersburg Catholic Barons win 35-14 against the Carrollwood Day Patriots.