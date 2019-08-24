Friday Night Blitz: Lakeland Dreadnaughts vs. Manatee Hurricanes

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee Hurricanes hosted the Lakeland Dreadnaughts Friday night in the first Friday Night Blitz of the season.

The game kicked off at Hawkins Stadium in Bradenton at 7:30 p.m.

The Dreadnaughts came away with the win, scoring 45 points while holding the Hurricanes scoreless throughout the game.

The Dreadnaughts scored 28 points in the first quarter, followed up with a field goal in the second and then scored 14 points in the third. The fourth quarter was scoreless.