Friday Night Blitz: Jesuit Tigers vs. Plant City Raiders

Michael Drejka found guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of Markeis McGlockton
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Jesuit Tigers hosted the Plant City Raiders on the first Friday Night Blitz of the high school football season on Friday.

Plant City won the game 37-29. The game kicked off at 7:30 p.m. at Jesuit Football Field.

Plant City scored an unanswered 14 points in the first quarter. Jesuit outscored the Raiders 15-13 in the second quarter and then scored seven points to Plant City’s 10 in the third. Jesuit scored seven points in the fourth and managed to hold Plant City scoreless but it wasn’t enough for the win.

