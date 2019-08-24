Friday Night Blitz: Dixie Hollins Rebels vs. Palm Harbor University Hurricanes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Dixie Hollins Rebels hosted the Palm Harbor University Hurricanes in the first Friday Night Blitz of the high school football season.

It was a close game in St. Petersburg but the home team did come away with the 13-10 win.

The game kicked off 7:30 p.m. at the Dixie Hollins Football Field.

After a scoreless first quarter, Dixie Hollins got on the board first with 13 points in the second. Palm Harbor University answered with 10 points in the third. The fourth quarter was scoreless.

Final score: Dixie Hollins Rebels win 13-10 over the Palm Harbor University Hurricanes.