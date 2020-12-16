Four football players from Armwood HS participate in early signing day

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) – The auditorium at Armwood High School proved to be the perfect setting for an early signing day ceremony in the middle of a pandemic. With four sections of seats, it allowed the four players to invite their families.

“Having my family here,” said Cam’Ron Ransom when he was asked to choose his favorite part of the signing experience, “and having everybody see me do what I am supposed to do and keep going on with the journey.”

The following young men are future college football players:

Cam’Ron Ransom — Georgia Southern University

Christopher Davis — Georgia State University

Desmond Watson — University of Florida

Noah Biglow — University of Pittsburgh

“It has been a blessing,” said Noah Biglow. “Everything the coaches have done for me, the whole coaching staff, they have all done it for me and I could not be here without God and my parents and all of my family and my friends.”

Biglow, who is a cornerback, chose the University of Pittsburgh because of the coaching staff and because of the Panthers’ defensive scheme.

“We run the same defense dang near what we run at Armwood so it is all love over there,” said Biglow. “They know I love them and they love me too.”

Christopher Davis, a linebacker, picked Georgia State University because it felt like home.

“It is hard to talk to someone and have them make you feel comfortable,” said Davis, “so, once you feel like you actually know somebody, especially over the phone, and they were the only school that made me feel like that so it was not hard once I talked to the whole staff.”

The majority of the recruiting process had to be done virtually this year due to the coronavirus.

“When I got the offer, corona was here,” said Davis, “so I was not really able to visit like that but I have been talking to coaches since March or April so it has been a lot of communication.”

“I had great communication with the coaching staff,” echoed Ransom, a dual threat quarterback, in reference to the staff and Georgia Southern University. “If I need anything, they are always there.”

Desmond Watson, a defensive tackle destined for the University of Florida, had previously committed to the Gators but he said he was thrilled to make it “officially official” on Wednesday.

“A lot of weight has been lifted off of my shoulders,” he said. “I do not have anybody trying to text me trying to change my mind. Once I put pen to paper, I knew it was over with so that was a weight off of my shoulders.”

He sat at a table in the auditorium surrounded by his family pulling his little sister onto his lap.

“Both things of encouragement,” said Watson about his two younger sisters. “They keep me going. I have to make them proud.”