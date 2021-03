TAMPA (WFLA) – Former University of South Florida and Lakeland High School running back Jamar Taylor has passed away at the age of 33.

Taylor played running back at Lakeland High School from 2004-2006 and rushed for 1,062 yards and 13 touchdowns his senior year at the school.

With deepest condolences, we are saddened to hear about the passing of one of our own, Jamar Taylor. Jamar played a MAJOR role in the 2004-06 run, had a stellar career for USF, a beloved mentor, husband and father. We ask for prayers on behalf of the Taylor family. #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/eIKMaCjBmM — Lakeland Football (@LHSDreadnaughts) March 9, 2021

While at USF, he had over 450 yards to go along with 5 touchdowns from 2007-2009.