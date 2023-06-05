INDIANAPOLIS – Former Tampa-area player and Indianapolis Colts’ cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. used his Twitter account Monday night to address reports he’s being investigated by the NFL for violating its gambling policy.

The team’s sixth-round draft pick – and a projected starter heading into 2023 – faces substantial discipline by the league if it’s determined he bet on games while at a team facility.

“Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions,” Rodgers posted. “I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches and my teammates.

“I’ve let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It’s an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this.”

Sports Handle was the first to report a Colts player was under investigation for gambling violations. The Colts issued a statement that it was aware of the situation, but didn’t confirm the name of the player.

At one point, ESPN and SI.com reported that the player was Rodgers.

Jenny Reske of the Indiana Gaming Commission said that while the IGC is not the lead investigator in the case, it will review information as it becomes available.

“We have received information pertaining to this matter and we are following developments,” Reske said in an email to FOX59/CBS4. “The IGC is not the lead agency on this matter, as it involves alleged violations of a league policy at this point. We will, however, continue to review information as it emerges to determine what, if any, regulatory actions are necessary.”

Rodgers, 25, is in the fourth year of his $3.44 million rookie contract and is due a 2023 base salary of $2.74 million. A lengthy suspension clearly would threaten his pay status.

The 2020 sixth-round draft pick has seen his contributions increase and is projected as a starter this season. He has appeared in 45 games with 10 starts; nine starts came last season. Rodgers also has been one of the Colts’ top return men, highlighted by a 101-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as a rookie.

In April, the league levied indefinite suspensions to Detroit’s Quentez Cephus and C.J. Moore and Washington’s Shaka Toney for betting on games in 2022.

Lions’ wideouts Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were suspended for the first six games of the season. Williams was the 12th overall pick in the 2022 draft.

The league said a “review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way.”

Clearly, the NFL has zero tolerance for gambling.

Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season. He was traded to Jacksonville and has been reinstated for the upcoming season.

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Josh Shaw was suspended in November 2019 after the league determined he bet on an NFL game. He was forced to miss the end of ’19 and 2020, which consisted of 21 games.

Commissioner Roger Goodell reiterated the league’s stance after suspending Shaw.

“The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league. At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden under all circumstances. If you work in the NFL in any capacity, you may not bet on NFL football.” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

Rogers attended Howard W. Blake High School in Hillsborough County before playing college football at the University of Massachusetts.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.