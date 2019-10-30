Former Rays draft pick Josh Hamilton arrested on felony charge of injury to a child, reports say

This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department in Fort Worth, Texas shows Josh Hamilton, a former Major League Baseball player with the Texas Rangers who was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 and charged with injury to a child after his 14-year-old daughter told his ex-wife that he’d struck her. Hamilton turned himself in Wednesday to the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, and was released on $35,000 bond. (Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former Tampa Bay Rays first overall pick Josh Hamilton has been charged with injury to a child after his 14-year-old daughter told his ex-wife that he’d struck her, according to reports.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Dallas Morning News, Hamilton’s daughter told Keller police that he went on a rampage Sept. 30th. She says she made a comment to Hamilton that upset him, so he threw a full bottle overhand at her, hitting her in the chest, then began cursing and shouting at her.

She says he finally threw her over his shoulder, carried her to her room, dumped her on her bed, pressed her head against the mattress and hit her legs.

According to the affidavit, after Hamilton stopped hitting the girl, he said: “I hope you go in front of the f****** judge and tell him what a terrible dad I am so I don’t have to see you anymore.”

The Dallas Morning News reports, Hamilton is divorced from the girl’s mother and his ex-wife sought a protective order on the girl’s behalf earlier this month.

Hamilton was booked by the Keller Police Department on one count of injury to a child 14 or younger. He was later released on a $35,000 bond.

Hamilton has a history of drug and alcohol addiction dating back to his time as a Rays prospect.