Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Ronald Powell has died, the NFL Players Association said Tuesday on X. He was 32.

“Today we mourn the loss of Ronald Powell — a father, a brother, and a son who was loved and cherished by so many. We send comfort to all those who knew Ronald,” the association wrote.

How Powell died was not revealed.

Powell was a fifth-round draft pick out of the University of Florida in the 2014 NFL draft, Sports Illustrated reported. He had 11 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss with the Florida Gators, according to the sports magazine.

