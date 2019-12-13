Former NBA Commissioner David Stern suffers brain hemorrhage

FILE – In this file photo taken Oct. 4, 2011, NBA Commissioner David Stern listens during a news conference following NBA labor talks meeting between basketball players and owners in New York. Stern canceled all November games on Friday, Oct. 28, the 120th day of the lockout. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, file)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA says former Commissioner David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage Thursday and had emergency surgery.

The league says in a statement its thoughts and prayers are with the 77-year-old Stern’s family.

The following statement has been issued by the NBA

Stern served exactly 30 years as the NBA’s longest-tenured commissioner before Adam Silver replaced him on Feb. 1, 2014. Stern has remained affiliated with the league with the title of commissioner emeritus and has remained active in his other interests, such as sports technology.