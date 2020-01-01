Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dies at 77

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 15, 2013 file photo, NBA Commissioner David Stern takes a question from a reporter during a news conference following an NBA Board of Governors meeting in Dallas. The NBA says former Commissioner David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 and underwent emergency surgery. The league says in a statement its thoughts and prayers are with the 77-year-old Stern’s family. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former NBA Commissioner David Stern has passed away this comes following a brain hemorrhage he suffered back on Dec. 12.

The NBA said in a release David Stern, 77, died after suffering a brain hemorrhage about three weeks ago. The 77-year-old had his wife, Dianne, and his family at his side when he died.

Stern served exactly 30 years as the NBA’s longest-tenured commissioner before Adam Silver replaced him on Feb. 1, 2014. Stern has remained affiliated with the league with the title of commissioner emeritus and has remained active in his other interests, such as sports technology.

In 2014, Stern was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.