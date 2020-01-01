Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dies at 77

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former NBA Commissioner David Stern has passed away this comes following a brain hemorrhage he suffered back on Dec. 12.
The NBA said in a release David Stern, 77, died after suffering a brain hemorrhage about three weeks ago. The 77-year-old had his wife, Dianne, and his family at his side when he died.
Stern served exactly 30 years as the NBA’s longest-tenured commissioner before Adam Silver replaced him on Feb. 1, 2014. Stern has remained affiliated with the league with the title of commissioner emeritus and has remained active in his other interests, such as sports technology.
In 2014, Stern was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.