Former Navy DB Cameron Kinley waived by Bucs after delaying service

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He successfully campaigned to compete in training camp and then, about six weeks later, Cameron Kinley packed his bags.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived Kinley and two other players on Sunday.

The rookie defensive back from the United States Naval Academy had always dreamed of playing football at the highest level. When his request to delay his commission was denied, he fought for it to be overturned by the the U.S. Department of Defense. It eventually was.

When he arrived at the AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa for training camp in July, he fought to be noticed by his teammates and by his coaches. When he walked into Raymond James Stadium for his first NFL preseason game on Saturday, he fought to be feared by his opponents. He recorded six tackles in that game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kinley posted a message on Twitter Sunday evening, shortly after the Bucs announced they waived him.

Praise Him in the good times and the bad times. God got me. Jeremiah 29:11 🙏🏾 — Cameron Kinley (@ck3thethrill) August 15, 2021

He could join another team at this point in the preseason or he could be a candidate for the Buccaneers practice squad.

Tight end De’Quan Hampton and wide receiver Josh Pearson are the other two players waived by the team on Sunday.