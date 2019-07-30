Former Lakewood High star makes his Major League debut

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette fields a ball in left field hit by Kansas City Royals’ Cheslor Cuthbert during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, July 29, 2019. Cuthbert doubled on the play. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Former Lakewood High School baseball star Bo Bichette made his Major League Baseball debut Monday night for the Toronto Blue Jays. Batting sixth in the Toronto lineup, Bichette singled to left field in his first big league at bat against the Kansas City Royals.

Bichette, the son of former Colorado Rockies star Dante Bichette, was selected in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft in 2016. His younger brother Dante Jr. was selected by the New York Yankees in the 2011 draft.

As a senior at Lakewood High in 2016, Bichette batted .569 with 13 home runs and 19 stolen bases. He was committed to playing baseball at Arizona State after high school but entered the Blue Jays minor league system immediately after the draft.