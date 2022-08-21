TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Urban Meyer, a former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and University of Florida Gators, will make his return to college football this year, but it won’t be in a coaching role.

Meyer will join Fox Sports in the fall to cover college football, according to an announcement from the network on Friday. Meyer will appear on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff show alongside Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart.

The network said the show will travel to a new location each week to cover games from college campuses across the country. Meyer was formerly an analyst on the Big Noon Kickoff show after leaving Ohio State University in 2018.

Meyer most recently worked as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but lasted just 13 games before being fired after his involvement in several controversies made headlines. Meyer was accused of kicking a player in the back while he was warming up and saying, “I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the (expletive) I want.” He was also caught on camera last September at an Ohio bar with a woman dancing in front of him after he chose not to travel with the team “to be with family”.

Meyer reportedly treated his NFL team like college players rather than professionals. As the Associate Press put it in their scathing article announcing Meyer’s termination, “He splashed slogans and catchphrases around the facility, instilled gimmicks in practice and repeated his misguided belief that coaches coach for players and players play for coaches. He brought in motivational speakers and kept blaming assistants for the team’s mounting losses instead of the guys actually on the field.”

Meyer also hired Tim Tebow, who he coached to two NCAA National Championships for the Gators, to play quarterback for Jacksonville. Tebow was released just three months into his year-long contract.

Fans can catch Urban Meyer’s analysis on Fox starting September 1.