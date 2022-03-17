COLUMBUS, Ohio (WFLA) — Urban Meyer is back in college athletics just three months after his controversy-filled tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars came to an end.

The former Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes’ coach will serve on the board of THE Foundation, a non-profit organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes with name, image and likeness opportunities.

“We proudly welcome @CoachUrbanMeyer to our board,” THE Foundation said in a tweet. “Urban has 3 [National] Championships on his resume, including the ’14 title w/OSU. He’s recognized as one of the best recruiters in college football history. Urban looks forward to seeing future success for OSU and local charities.”

Urban Meyer returns to a place he’s familiar with. He was Ohio State’s head football coach from 2012-2018, where he went 83-9 and won the first ever College Football Playoff.

He’s one of five board members announced so far, including former Buckeyes’ stars J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones.

The organization was started by Jones and real estate entrepreneur Brian Schottenstein. The organiztion hasn’t launched it’s site yet, but it’s biography on Twitter reads “Non-profit organization with the goal of supporting OSU student athletes using name, image and likeness to help promote worthy charitable causes.”

Meyer spent a number of years in Florida. He spent six seasons in Gainesville as head football coach at the University of Florida. After his stint at Ohio State, he came back to be the coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he only made it 13 games before being fired for a number of reasons.